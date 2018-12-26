What Is Idaho’s Most Searched ‘Should I’ Question?

We are heading into a brand new year and for most of us that means resolutions. So, before you make any decisions about your future - of course you need to ask Google first. Because that is what we do as humans. And according to Google searches compiled by AT&T, here in Idaho the real question isn't what your resolution should be but if you should even care.

Googled Should I Questions/AT&T

Yeah, in Idaho we don't even know if we should care. The Care Bears do not approve of this. Though, to our credit wondering if we should care is way better than Nevada and their Bitcoin searches and the entire Midwest where they are way too concerned about their weight.

So, maybe you should search your soul and see if you still have one and then realize that the answer is 'Yes you should care' but you have to decide what you care about.