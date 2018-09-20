What is Idaho’s Most Stolen Vehicle?
I’ll wager Idaho has more per capita trucks than Washington State.
The most commonly stolen vehicle in Idaho is the Ford F-150 and even older 150s for that matter! In Washington State the most stolen vehicles appear to be Honda Accords and Civics. Fine cars but a little on the plain side.
The National Insurance Crime Bureau is tracking the most recently compiled theft numbers. These are from 2017.
A few tidbits from the report. Thefts in Idaho are relatively low. California is a place where auto theft is pandemic. Oddly, some smaller cities in Missouri have serious theft issues. You can see reports at this link. Or check out an interactive map here.
If your car is stolen this link may be helpful in recovery.