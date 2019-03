The Twin Falls County Fair is coming up this weekend! There is so much fun stuff on the list to do! What are you most excited about?

It starts Wednesday and goes until Monday. That is a lot of days of fun things. Some of the more notable events are the rodeo, rides, Old Dominion concert and of course the fair food! But that is just a small amount of events on the list.

Which one are you most looking forward to? Did we miss anything?