What would you do? What would you do if you could change or add one law in the state of Idaho? The school shooting in Uvalde last week has once again brought up questions about gun laws. Some people say leave them alone, while others are demanding change. When it comes to the laws in Idaho, what law would you want to change if you had the power to do so, or if you could create a new law what would you want? The options are endless, and there are tons of laws you could create, but which way would you go if you had one option?

Last week I wrote a story about six laws in Idaho that need to be changed or adjusted, but that was written before what took place last week. While most of the state is pro-guns, the events last week have others thinking maybe gun laws need an adjustment, but those events were in Texas and not in Idaho. Weed laws have been up for debate for a long time in Idaho and could be a route that you look at. Do you prefer more gambling, easier access to cigarettes, or different traffic laws? There are many options to what you can change, including hunting laws that may make things easier.

Since you only get to change one law, you have the option of changing what you think is the worst law, a law you want to tweak or change a little, or you can create a new law. Creating a new law could be fun and opens up your mind to be creative. How seriously do you make your law? If creating a new law, the possibilities are endless. You can make it where every Friday, gummy bears are free by law, or you can focus on a more serious topic such as traffic, gun laws, or weed. The other option is that you don't want to deal with the stress and power, or maybe you are content and decide to not change or create any law.

While some people will want to change laws they don't like, my approach would be something more fun and happy. I would make the work week only four days in the state of Idaho. This would create a few problems and would need more laws and adjustments to follow, but overall the thought of three day weekends every week would make many much happier. After a year of spending that much time with my family, I may regret this law, but for now, it is the route I would go. Changing a law or creating a law is a lot of power, but if you could choose one law, what would you do?

