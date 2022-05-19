Hard as it is to believe and as fast as it is coming, summer is almost here. School is getting our or already is, the weather is getting warmer, and summer travel is fast approaching. Some families go to the same location every summer or don't take one at all, but others will often take a trip to see something new. Deciding where to go can be tough, and often figuring out where to travel takes days, weeks, and sometimes months to plan. Where are the best places to travel in the United States for the summer, and is Idaho one of the best places for tourists to visit?

The Best to Visit for Summer Vacation in the United States

When deciding where to travel, multiple factors need to be considered. How much will the trip cost? How much will things cost where you are going? What is the weather like? Is the place safe? What attractions and activities are there? By taking all of these into consideration, WalletHub was able to come up with a list of the best cities to visit for summer vacation. The list decided that Orlando was the number one destination, which with Disneyworld makes sense. There are beaches, affordable stay, affordable food, good weather, multiple Disney parks, and Universal Studios. Number two was Washington DC, and Tampa, Florida came in at third to round out the top three. For a close trip, Salt Lake City did rank in the top five as well. All those weekend trips and day trips you take south are actually to one of the best summer destinations.

Is Boise, Idaho a Good Place to Visit in the Summer?

Unfortunately, Twin Falls did not make the list, but Boise did. The list ranked the top 100 cities, and Boise came in at 70. Of all the categories, the weather was where it ranked the highest, coming in at 30. Many people want to escape the heat, and Boise does have nice summers compared to many other places. It is nice to see Idaho have a city make the list, but being so low isn't surprising. When most think of Idaho, they think of it more as a winter destination than a summer one. To see the full breakdown of Boise and the rest of the list, make sure to click the link in the paragraph above.

This summer when you are looking at where to go for a family vacation or to just getaway, make sure to check out the list and figure out which means the most to you. Does weather matter most? Attractions? Cost? Or are you looking to just getaway? Wherever you decide to head this summer, make your to enjoy your vacation and have fun.

