What Your Favorite Twin Falls Restaurant Says About You
There are so many great restaurants in Twin Falls, and each of them has their own personality. They are all unique in their own ways and that kind of reflects the personalities of their customers. So we decided to make a few assumptions based on your favorite restaurant in Twin Falls.
These are assumptions, so I am curious if we got any of them right.
The Anchor
You enjoy things a little rowdy but not out of control. You are nostalgic and love going down memory lane. Maybe even a little bit of a foodie.
Koto Brewing
You like things relaxed and quiet. You enjoy the occasional wild night out but you are much more reserved. You like to have go out and have a good time but nothing too crazy.
Twin Falls Sandwich Co
You love the simple things in life. You make things that seem simple and ordinary exciting and fun.
Elevation 486
You enjoy the finer things in life. You will do a little extra work or pay a little extra money to get what you want because you want it. You are also a little competitive and enjoy the outdoors.
Golden Corral
You are the bargain hunter. You don't mind spending money as long as you feel like you are getting your money's worth. The coupon hunter, the bargain shopper and the one who walks away feeling satisfied with whatever they purchase.
Yellowbrick Cafe
You love things that are different. You go out and search for new and exciting things. You are also health conscious and maybe have some food sensitivities. That is just a stab in the dark though.
Buffalo Cafe
You are laid back, reminiscing about the old days and probably hate how things in the world have changed. The simple things like a good cup of coffee can make you feel comforted and in a great mood.
Scooters
You can adapt to any crowd that you are around and you are liked by pretty much everyone. You make everyone feel comfortable from the crazy 20 nothings to the families. You are able to adapt.
La Fiesta
You are a social butterfly and make everyone around you feel like you're family. You enjoy a good party but you definitely enjoy your down time too. You make the most of every situation.
2nd South Market
You are indecisive. You have a hard time making important decisions and you have to know everything about everything before you commit.