Where to Get Christmas Tree Permits in Southern Idaho

Christmas tree permits go on sale this week in southern Idaho at a large variety of outlets. The Sawtooth National Forest says permits to harvest personal Christmas trees will be available starting on Friday Nov. 15, at nearly a dozen locations between Twin Falls and Stanley. For a $10 permit, a family will be able to cut a tree up to 20 feet high, permits are limited to three per family or organization.

According to the Forest Service, a variety of trees will be available (depending on where you choose to harvest the tree) from lodgepole pine, subalpine fir, Douglas-fir and piñon pine. But, you won't be able to cut trees in specific areas such as campgrounds, administrative sites, ski areas, summer home sites, and organization camps.

Also, forest officials say people should check with their local Forest Service office about the area they plan to cut in, as some places may be more difficult to access than others. The Forest Service will provide maps along with rules and regulations when you buy a permit for a Christmas Tree. Also, be prepared for changing weather conditions or the unexpected.

Any fourth-grade student with an Every Kid in a Park Pass will be able to get a free Christmas tree permit as long as they are present when the permit is presented and they must be present when the tree is cut. The free permits for fourth graders is only available at the Sawtooth National Forest offices in Jerome, Burley, Fairfield, Ketchum, Stanley and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters.

Here are the places you can get permits to cut a Christmas tree between November 14, and December 25:

Fairfield Area

Fairfield Ranger District Office – 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Camas Creek Country Store – 6:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 6:30 a.m.– 8:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. -8 p.m. Sunday

Twin Falls Area

Forest Supervisor’s Office – 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday

Rock Creek General Store – 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Seven days/week

Hansen Quick Stop & Go – 5 a.m. – 11 p.m. Seven days/week

Burley Area

Minidoka Ranger District Office – 8 a.m. –12 p.m. and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday

Cal Ranch - 226 Overland Ave, Burley, Idaho

Ketchum Area

Ketchum Ranger District Office – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday–Friday

Sawtooth NRA Hdqtrs Office – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday–Friday

LL Green Hardware in Hailey – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday- Saturday

Stanley Area

Stanley Ranger Station – 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.– 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Lower Stanley Country Store 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Correction: permits go on sale Friday, Nov. 15.