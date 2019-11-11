Where to Get Christmas Tree Permits in Southern Idaho
Christmas tree permits go on sale this week in southern Idaho at a large variety of outlets. The Sawtooth National Forest says permits to harvest personal Christmas trees will be available starting on Friday Nov. 15, at nearly a dozen locations between Twin Falls and Stanley. For a $10 permit, a family will be able to cut a tree up to 20 feet high, permits are limited to three per family or organization.
According to the Forest Service, a variety of trees will be available (depending on where you choose to harvest the tree) from lodgepole pine, subalpine fir, Douglas-fir and piñon pine. But, you won't be able to cut trees in specific areas such as campgrounds, administrative sites, ski areas, summer home sites, and organization camps.
Also, forest officials say people should check with their local Forest Service office about the area they plan to cut in, as some places may be more difficult to access than others. The Forest Service will provide maps along with rules and regulations when you buy a permit for a Christmas Tree. Also, be prepared for changing weather conditions or the unexpected.
Any fourth-grade student with an Every Kid in a Park Pass will be able to get a free Christmas tree permit as long as they are present when the permit is presented and they must be present when the tree is cut. The free permits for fourth graders is only available at the Sawtooth National Forest offices in Jerome, Burley, Fairfield, Ketchum, Stanley and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters.
Here are the places you can get permits to cut a Christmas tree between November 14, and December 25:
Fairfield Area
Fairfield Ranger District Office – 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Camas Creek Country Store – 6:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 6:30 a.m.– 8:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. -8 p.m. Sunday
Twin Falls Area
Forest Supervisor’s Office – 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday
Rock Creek General Store – 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Seven days/week
Hansen Quick Stop & Go – 5 a.m. – 11 p.m. Seven days/week
Burley Area
Minidoka Ranger District Office – 8 a.m. –12 p.m. and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday
Cal Ranch - 226 Overland Ave, Burley, Idaho
Ketchum Area
Ketchum Ranger District Office – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday–Friday
Sawtooth NRA Hdqtrs Office – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday–Friday
LL Green Hardware in Hailey – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday- Saturday
Stanley Area
Stanley Ranger Station – 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.– 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Lower Stanley Country Store 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Correction: permits go on sale Friday, Nov. 15.