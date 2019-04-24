Which Is Your Favorite Town To Visit In Idaho?
The season of travel has arrived! Spring day trips and summer vacations can take you to some pretty cool and, if you are adventurous, new places in Idaho. I like to camp and we've been to some great places in Idaho but we do have a few favorite go-to places in my family. Do you?
We love heading into the mountains when we have time for a longer than just the weekend vacation, and spending a week in the Pine/Featherville area. There is so much beauty and loads of fun things to do. I documented one of our trips a few years ago including hours in the hot springs, kayaking the river and Anderson Ranch Reservoir, a bit of fun hiking, and a lot of sitting around enjoying the great outdoors. When we only have a weekend to get out we usually just make our way to the Hayspur Fish Hatchery campground.
On Facebook, people agree that Pine is a great getaway location and also suggest that Moscow, Lewiston, and Salmon are great too. Last year we had a story claiming that Sandpoint was the most under-rated city, so clearly there are some great options out there. Where is your favorite Idaho town to visit?