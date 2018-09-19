Which Musicians Sing Most Often About Cars?

In Twin Falls you can hear pretty much whatever type of music you want. From Oldies to Classic Rock and Country there are really only 2 recurring themes - songs about love and songs about cars. Beach Boys sang about cars a lot, Springsteen had his share of automotive mentions, and it is an ongoing assumption that all country songs mention cars/trucks. Turns out that isn't true and Rap music contains more vehicular references than most other genres combined.

At the Gold Eagle automotive site they took more than 100,000 songs with road transportation lyrics and found that 94 percent of the songs were from Hip Hop and Rap artists. Johnny Cash has the most car mentions in Country music and in Oldies and Classic Rock, Bruce Springsteen is the king of cars with 88 song mentions. The Beach Boys are pretty surprising with only 48 songs mentioning cars.

