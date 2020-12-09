I saw a post today on Facebook that claimed 'Science shows that cats can't give you COVID-19, but if they could they would'. I thought that was a good summation of cats. Despite knowing they are possibly the adorable spawn of Satan, we invite them into our homes and love them. Another post I saw stated 'Lock your wife and dog in the trunk of your car for a moment and then see who is happy to see you when you let them out.' Which is a perfect example of dogs - they are so eager to please and be loved. If you have yet to open your doors to a feline friend or a canine companion, right now might be the perfect time to adopt. All pet adoptions are covered by a sponsorship at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

The sponsored adoptions include the spay/neuter, vaccinations, and microchip. That means these cool cats and perky pups are ready to go home with you today. The free adoptions are thanks to the Janice Seagraves Foundation during the Whiskers in Wonderland event through the end of the year. You can fill out an application in advance online to speed up the process.

Due to pandemic restrictions, there can only be 10 visitors in the shelter at a time and masks are required while there. Don't forget that you need to license and register your pets every year too, per Twin Falls City requirements and for the safety of your pets.