Why am I Getting Ads for Montana in Idaho?

I'll vouch the two states share a resemblance in some places. Late last summer I drove to two of our sister stations in Shelby and much of the drive north of Great Falls resembled Southern Idaho. Over the last 3 years I've spent a total of 3 weeks in Montana. I wandered into the bosses office today and mentioned I'm getting Montana political advertising at my work station. She said she has been getting advertising from Washington State after a visit there. Yes, but I haven't been to Montana in since the week of Labor Day last year. I also visit Utah, Wyoming, Nevada and Oregon from time-to-time. I'm getting zero political advertising from those states, although. I like Montana better than the other states I've just listed. Barely.

I should also be seeing paid advertising for the U.S. Senate race in Idaho. I'm not. I favor the incumbent Republican. The same in Montana.

A friend in York, Pennsylvania listens to my show online. He gets advertising for Wegman's, which makes sense as Wegman's is a major grocer where he lives.

I should also be seeing paid advertising for the U.S. Senate race in Idaho. I'm not. I favor the incumbent Republican. The same in Montana. Republican Senator Steve Daines is being challenged by Montana Governor and Democrat Steve Bullock. A friend at a radio station in Helena tells me Bullock is a nice guy. I still wouldn't vote for him.

He's behind the advertising I'm seeing at my desk and on our website. Daines is accused in some mentions as driving manufacturing out of Montana. What manufacturing? A couple of years ago I stopped in an old mining town off Route 15. The place was peppered in Republican signs and a mural alongside a store praised the re-opening of a local mine. Liberals didn't restore mining. Republicans did. Now Montanans can earn some money for sweat equity. Bullock, he would vote to pack the Supreme Court of the United States. He should retire to a nice home on Flathead Lake.