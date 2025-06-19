I guess the electric car drivers will be forced to walk. The Twin Falls Visitor Center is closing EV charging stations overnight. There won’t be any freeloading until 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

I Guess You Can Sleep Outside the Mall

There’s a simple explanation. The parking lot is being repaved.



Can we point out that if you own an EV, you should probably have an alternative power source, other than feeding at the public trough?

I rarely see electric vehicles in Twin Falls. Usually, the same two. A truck that looks like the body has been burned, and a neighbor drives a Tesla. However, last weekend in a two-block area, I saw four EVs near the hotels on North Washington Street. I attributed the sightings to outside agitators who were in Twin Falls for Saturday’s Communist Youth League event.

The EV and Granola Festival in Twin Falls

Oops, I’m sorry. It more resembled Mexican Independence Day. The organizers called it No Kings. A shame that Elvis didn’t come out of hiding and spoil the party.

The parking lot rehabilitation isn’t unusual, and the BASE jumpers can simply park across the road and walk to the other side of the Perrine Bridge to stage. Life at the parking lot will be back to normal for the weekend, tourists, and freeloaders.

Of course, if you drive an F-150, Ram, or Silverado, none of this is an inconvenience. That only happens when you’re on the road and an EV ahead of you turns into a brick and blocks traffic for hours.

