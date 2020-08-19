Why is Idaho Considering Immunity from Covid-19 Lawsuits?

We’ve got to clear up some confusion. The Idaho House and Senate will convene on the 24th for a special session. Governor Brad Little sets the agenda as he called for the deliberations.

I’ve had several callers who’ve asked if he’s seeking immunity from any lawsuits stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The most immediate answer is no. The liability issue is actually being raised to protect institutions along the line of schools. With classes getting underway throughout much of the state, we can expect some outbreaks of the disease and these could spread rapidly through a confined population.

Let’s say someone gets very ill. Or worse, dies after contracting Covid-19. For hypothetical purposes, an employee of the school. While it could be hard to prove the victim contracted the virus in a classroom, cafeteria or gymnasium, a sympathetic jury could be convinced the school didn’t do nearly enough to protect staff and students.

Successful lawsuits would eventually impact state taxpayers. Insurance is likely to cover the cost of a lawsuit and compensation but rate increases would be expected and schools get operating expenses where? It always starts with taxpayers.

You also have some other institutions and businesses that were expected to stay open during the pandemic. In some parts of the country there have been workers who’ve already filed lawsuits after being infected.

This is what happens when you whip up fear among members of the public. Whether through draconian lockdown rules or through a pliant news media, which had its own political agenda. Like many political decisions, the landmines are kicked down the road until government can no longer ignore the possibility of explosions.