Why Is Twin Falls Obsessed With Hobby Lobby?

In case you missed it, Hobby Lobby is officially open. I am not the crafty type. I am the poster child for pinterest fails so maybe I just don't get it. I have never seen so many people get so excited over a craft store. Why?

I admire people who can craft. You guys are what every aspiring creative person wants to be. But why is Hobby Lobby so amazing? We have a Michael's, is it too expensive? Does Michael's not have what crafters want anymore? I have no doubt both stores are great. I also didn't know Twin Falls had so many crafty and handy people.

I am afraid to even attempt to go there for the next two months because I know it is going to be packed. I really need to know why Twin Falls loves Hobby Lobby so much! Please, explain it to me.