It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?

The Best and Worst Real estate Markets in the United States

While many people are complaining that the real estate market in Boise has skyrocketed, that may not be the case. While it isn't the best market in the country it does appear to be one of the better ones. A List on WalletHub recently released a list of the best and worst real estate markets in the country by using two main categories, such as real estate market and affordability and economic environment. According to the list, Texas is where everyone should be moving to, as they have the top four markets. Frisco, Texas is number one in both categories and is the best real estate market in the country, just ahead of Allen, Texas in second and McKinney, Texas in third. Out of 300 possible markets, Peoria, Illinois was the worst, behind Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Shreveport, Louisiana to round out the three worst markets.

How Good is Boise's Real Estate Market?

Out of a possible 300 markets in the United States, Boise comes in at 26 on the list. They rank 27 in the real estate market and 39 in affordability and economic environment. While many think that the Boise market is the most affordable, it has gone up in the last couple of years and maybe a factor for why they are not in the top 25 in that category. The real estate market in Boise though still ranks as one of the best and justifies the reasoning for many moving there. The Magic Valley was not on the list, but if it were, it would most likely be even higher, with housing more affordable here than in Boise.

While many are upset that so many are moving to Idaho, specifically Boise over the last couple of years, the evidence is there to justify it. The next time somebody is looking at moving to the area though, try to persuade them to go to Texas instead, as the list proves they are an even better market, and by pushing people there, the real estate market will hopefully stay lower in Boise and the state of Idaho. Residents of the state would like to remain near the top 25 and not fall closer to 50 or worse in the coming years when it comes to the real estate market.

