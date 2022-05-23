Why Wind Power is Wrong for Southern Idaho

It’s not that people are opposed to wind power. I’ve seen them in backyards and next to barns all over the country. It’s old technology and if you want it at home, bless you! What people oppose are massive wind farms scourging the landscape and destroying their views and their sleep. I read a story in Range a few months ago about a family in Michigan. The noise from neighboring turbines has forced them to spend nights in motels.

We Won't Keep the Power at Home

Another aspect of the objections I’m hearing is that the people of Idaho aren’t here to serve the people of Las Vegas and Los Angeles. It’s bad enough they’ve come here to bid on prices of homes up to the point where the local Idahoans' own children can’t afford a place to live. Right or wrong, people see this as a slight.

Click on this link. Paragraph four caught my attention. Wind doesn’t work 24/7. This is why many of us have been campaigning for small-scale thorium salt reactors. Little to no waste and they can be set up in any neighborhood where there’s a demand for power. Power generated from the reactors never takes a day off and units can be manufactured by workers in Idaho at the national lab.

Wind Power Doesn't Pan Out Without Subsidies

Let me draw your attention to this link. If wind power is wonderful, then why is it subsidized with our tax dollars? Without subsidies, you wouldn’t see wind projects. Why? Because we haven’t reached a point where efficiency and profit would encourage private investment. I don’t ask for your money when I want something and I sure as heck don’t like it when some rich guys line their pockets with what should be my retirement account.

