Women's rights have been a hot topic over the last few years as women are fighting for equal rights, equal pay, and to be treated on the same level as every individual. Tremendous progress has been made over the last few years, but there continues to be room for improvement. While many companies have adjusted and evened out salaries, as well as many women are being hired for executive roles, there is still a lack of equality in certain areas. Some states have seen major improvements, while others are behind the times and slacking. When it comes to women's equality what states do it right, and what states need to get out of the past?

The Best and Worst States for Women Equality

Credit: Rawpixel Credit: Rawpixel loading...

Making sure women have equal rights in every state is a top priority for many, and while many states have come a long way, others have not. WalletHub released a list ranking the states from best to worst for women's rights. The main categories they used are workplace environment, education and health, and political empowerment. Using these criteria, it was determined that New Mexico is the best state for women's equality. Nevada came in at second, with California coming at third to round out the top three. New Mexico is number one in work environment, Nevada is number one in political empowerment, and West Virginia is number one in education and health. The worst state for women's equality is Utah, just ahead of Georgia.

Is Idaho a Good State for Women's Equality and Rights?

Credit: Samantha Sophia on Unsplash Credit: Samantha Sophia on Unsplash loading...

With our neighbors to the south being the worst state for women's rights, it is fair to ask if that has made its way north into Idaho, and the answer is yes. Coming in as the third worst state for women's equality is Idaho. We are 43 in workplace environment, 47 in education and health, and 34 in political empowerment. In some other noteworthy categories, Idaho is 47 in income gap, which is alarming. We are 49 in hours worked gap and 49 in educational attainment gap. In all of these categories, Utah is the worst.

Get our free mobile app

The numbers don't lie, and Idaho and Utah are failing miserably in equal rights for women. They are not given the same opportunities in education, which may be affecting their lack of opportunities and pay in the work environment. Multiple factors can play into these issues, but it is time for Idaho and Utah to get up to speed and join other states in 2022 when it comes to matching women's equality and rights throughout the United States.

15 Perfect Memes For Idaho The beauty of a meme is that it usually doesn't need any explanation. You can just post the meme and sit back, knowing your work is done.