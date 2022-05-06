Stress, anxiety, and addiction are struggles that many people in society have, but the way they are dealt with is different for each person. Some people find ways to cope with them by themselves, some seek therapy, and in dire situations, it can sometimes lead people to do drugs. Many Americans will try drugs once in their lives, but it is what happens after, that will decide their future. Some say they aren't for them, some try a little more, and others become fully addicted. Drugs are in every city and town across the country, but compared to other states, how does Idaho compare to drug problems?

Ranking States by Drug Use

Since the pandemic has begun, drug use seems to have increased. Depression and suicide rates have risen, and drugs have played a factor. Recently on WalletHub, they released a list, ranking the states by drug usage, and West Virginia came as the state that has the most. Washington DC came in at second and Arkansas at third. The results were made from three subcategories of drug use and addiction, law enforcement, and drug health issues and rehab. The states that struggle the least with drugs were Minnesota at dead last, just ahead of Hawaii and Utah.

Does Idaho Have a Drug Problem?

Idaho barely missed the top three for states that struggle the least with drugs. Since the list includes Washington DC, it is 51 states, and Idaho came in at 48, just ahead of Utah. While at times it may seem like there is a lot of drug usage here, it is way less than in most states in the United States. Idaho ranked 50 in people receiving substance abuse treatment. That can mean people aren't going, or it means not enough people are struggling.

The next time you see people in Idaho on drugs, or that are struggling, know that things could be worse, and in Idaho, we are doing a fine job of making sure our residents aren't struggling as much as in other states. Make sure to check out the full list by clicking the link above. Good job Idaho, and keep up the good work and staying clean.

