How Do I Stay Out of Bar Fights?

An old friend of mine is one of the foremost authorities on self-defense in America. His name is Phil Elmore (he would confirm my claims). Phil was talking to me on a radio show 20 years ago. He explained there’s an old joke about how you avoid bar fights. You stay out of bars.

Trouble is often about the choices we make. If you go looking for a battle, you can probably find one.

Which brings me to a point I want to share with many good friends. Liberals are planning anti-Trump rallies in a dozen or so Idaho cities on Saturday. Thanks to our friend, social media, this has turned into some sort of insurrection and communist revolution.

Why the Need to Pick a Fight?

People I consider friends are planning to show up and stage counter demonstrations. What’s the point? To show the leftists what kind of people we are.

As if that wasn’t obvious. A whopping 85 percent of all elective offices in the state are held by Republicans. Subtract Ada, Bannock, and Blaine Counties, and the number of elected Democrats is possibly just a smidgen above zero.

The liberals know the score. Their dog and pony show this weekend is theater to entertain news reporters, who believe 85 percent of Idaho makes the wrong choice. The media would enjoy a violent confrontation. Don’t give them one. Let the liberals yell and wave their placards. Conservatives have better things to do with their time.

We Already Have Police for the Job

I expect there’s going to be a heavy police presence at the rallies. The rest of us aren’t cops. Why make their lives difficult? Yes, it’s their job, but they would prefer to go home Saturday night without bumps and bruises.

What I am seeing are some Republicans who see this as a political opportunity. Speaking of virtue signaling, I told off the liberals, and if you vote for me, I’ll keep thumping them until they cry uncle. Isn’t that what’s going on here?

Don’t create a situation where our side can be portrayed as the bad guys. The reporters and their allies among the angry leftists are goading you. And if you respond, you know who’ll get blamed.

