Sometimes because we live in a city, we tend to forget that wildlife is still around us. It is normal to encounter a variety of animals inside the city like cats and dogs. Bigger wildlife still likes to visit the city as well.

Deer Seen In The Middle Of The Road

It isn't uncommon to see deer outside of town, but right here at the radio station, we had two deer meander through our property, into the middle of the road, and hang out. The deer did manage to continue across the road without incident. They went further into the subdivision of homes. They like to come up through Rock Creek. Make sure you keep an eye out for deer.

Moose On The Loose

Just over the weekend, there were reports of two moose on Hwy 30. They were walking through neighborhoods and around other people's property. They are more ominous than deer because moose can be incredibly aggressive. Idaho Fish and Game were called and we are hoping they decided to wander back toward the South Hills.

Moose aren't common, but they aren't unheard of. Just a few years ago there was a moose spotted in the middle of a park in Twin Falls. It was a yearling, it was probably lost, and it ventured off to safety.

Moutain Lions All Over

Mountain Lions and cougars are way more common in the Kimberly area, but they have been in Twin Falls as well. Make sure that you keep an eye out in the middle of the night if you have small pets.

Even Farm Animals Hang Around Town

It isn't unheard of to hear about goats, cows, and pigs getting out and wandering about town. At one point, in Boise, there were hundreds of goats in the middle of a culdesack. They were returned. Something like that hasn't happened to that extent here, but there have been cows that need to be wrangled and horses returned.

In the grand scheme of things, we live in a civilized, human-controlled city. That being said, we are still trying to live in a habitat that was originally belonging to these animals. Seeing them around town can happen. Make sure you keep your distance, call authorities when needed, and don't try to pet them.

