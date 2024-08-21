Wildfire in Southern Idaho Could Cost Hundreds of Millions

We’ve been dodging a bullet in south-central Idaho. It’s dry and has been hot. Thankfully, a cooling trend is ahead for the weekend. But you look at all the new housing going up in Twin Falls, and near the Snake River Canyon, and you realize we’re living by the grace of our Lord.

The fire raging near Stanley that closed Highway 21 has wiped out some homes and cabins. Some of these would be described as high-end. There are some lovely homes in the mountains, but there are far more homes here in the valley.

New developments feature some very valuable real estate. The Preserve at Eastland Drive and Pole Line Road is a fine example of a pricey home. Many of the new builds have seven-figure listings. The neighborhood is lovely, but not far away is the canyon, where a few summers ago, a fire almost leaped above the rim before it was brought under control. The Twin Falls County Emergency Management Office prepares for such a disaster and is aware we’re not immune.

I wrote yesterday about our taxed water resources. Exacerbated by newcomers to Idaho. But we also have greater opportunities for property loss due to wildfire. Not because of global warming, but because we’re building more homes in areas where wildfire is a fact of history.

