Wildfire Smoke is Literally Making You Sick

Guest after guest after guest have been clearing their throats. I’m talking about the people who visit us mornings in studio.

The CDC also provides a checklist for anyone living in wildfire range.

It’s mostly the wildfire smoke in the air. This week I was listening myself to the radio while driving to work. A fellow was explaining on the Coast-to-Coast program if you live near a major highway you’re more likely to have asthma and other breathing issues. Toss in our summer haze from burning sage and forests and it doesn’t get much better.

Michigan State University (where they used to have a football team) has been examining results from the Centers for Disease Control. Clearly, smoke isn’t good for you. It’s atomized particulates from plants and soil and even sometimes animal flesh.

The CDC also provides a checklist for anyone living in wildfire range. Just in case you have an urgent need to bug out be prepared.