It Now Looks Like Idaho Won’t be an Icebox Next Week

It looks as if Idaho won’t be nearly as cold next week as was predicted a couple of days ago. Or at least not along the river valleys in southern Idaho. Predicting where a polar vortex is going to have the most impact is a tricky quest. As we inch closer, meteorologists have a better picture. The worst will be in the Midwest, as far south as Texas, and east to the coast.

Washington won’t have the coldest Inauguration Day on record, but it will be cold, and it could be the windiest Inauguration Day in 40 years.

A large contingent of Idaho Republicans plan to be there. Wind won’t be an issue for them. It blows here 24/7/365.

It’s a little too soon to start talking about getting through winter without any debilitating storms. The heavy snowpack in the mountains isn’t anything unusual, but experience tells us that if we get into February we can still get a surprise. There’s a pretty good chance we’ll get through the season with a long-range pattern that looks like the first month of the season. No complaints there!

If you have a desire for snow and cold, take a drive to Ketchum, McCall,l or Stanley.

I would pass along some of those winter driving and living tips. However, we used to call that remedial life in a newsroom where I worked many years ago. Remember, if you’re going outside on a cold day, wear clothes. Ice is slippery. Inhale, then exhale. Most of you already know those things.

Get our free mobile app