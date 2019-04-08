Wind Advisory for the Magic Valley on Tuesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Get ready for wind this week as gust are expected to get close to 50 m.p.h. Tuesday and Wednesday in southern Idaho.

The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) in Boise has issued a Wind Advisory for the western portion of the Magic Valley and southern Twin Falls County starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday into Wednesday at midnight. Other areas include the upper Treasure Valley and Southwest Highlands.

Winds will come out of the west and northwest at around 25 to 35 m.p.h. with gust reaching 50 m.p.h. at times. The NWS Boise indicates the strongest winds will be in the Snake Basin east of Boise, in Owyhee County and southern Twin Falls County to the Nevada border.

Winds will create travel problems for lightweight or high profile vehicles on north-south roads due to cross winds. Loose property may become airborne

The NWS in Boise advises drivers to use extra caution, especially high profile vehicles. For the latest road information, you can always use the Idaho Transportation Department's 511 information system by either calling 511 or by going to the website 511.idaho.gov .