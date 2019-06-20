Wine and Jazz Events Planned for Next Week in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A couple of events are coming up near the end of month for people who like wine and music.

The first event, Jazz and Wine, will is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Windsor’s Nursery. The next day, visit Twin Falls Center for the Arts at 6 p.m. for the 19th annual Jazz on the Canyon.

Jazz and Wine at Windsor’s Nursery: Located at 3796 N. 3386 E. in Kimberly, this event features music by the Burley High School Big Band and the Michael Frew Guitar Quintet. Set amidst the nursery’s foliage, visitors can enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drink wine from their souvenir wine glasses.

Jazz on the Canyon: The Twin Falls Center for the Arts at 195 River Vista Place will open with Chris Cawtha’s Cawth Drops followed by the Crescent Super Band, the latter having opened for a number of famous bands including, among others, the Dave Matthews Band, Journey and the Rolling Stones.

Tickets are limited. For prices and additional information, call the Magic Valley Arts Council at 208-734-2787 or the Twin Falls Education Foundation at 208-733-5400.