Twin Falls Public Library Plans Movies for June

(KLIX) – The Twin Falls Public Library already has its summer Friday and Saturday movie days planned and will begin showing them about three weeks before the summer solstice.

How’s that planning?

Every Friday the library hosts a family-friendly movie starting at 10 a.m. On Saturdays, the facility’s matinee movie events begin at 3 p.m. Here’s the lineup for June:

Friday movies

June 7, Moana (PG)

June 14, Shrek (PG)

June 21, Robin Hood (G)

June 28, Over the Hedge (PG)

Saturday movies

June 1, Bumblebee (PG-13)

June 8, How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World (PG)

June 15, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (PG)

June 22, Captain Marvel (PG-13)

June 29, Wonder Park (PG)

The movies are free and open to the public.