Winery Holding Grape Stomp in Glenns Ferry

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, a winery in Glenns Ferry is holding a Grape Stomp event. Honestly, I've never gone to a grape stomp but it always sounds like a fun idea - even though you might get a little messy.

Y Knot Winery, formerly known as Crossings Winery, is holding the event this Friday and Saturday for wine enthusiasts. The winery has ten wines in stock and if you go to the event, you can try half of them and get a wine glass to take home.

I'm not exactly sure who thought it'd be a great idea to have a wine stomp during the harvest moon, but I'm all for it. Plus the event is set to have vendors, live bands, yard games, and a bouncy house for kids. If you do have kids you're thinking of taking to the event, anyone under the age of 17 gets free entry to the grape stomp.

Tickets for the event Friday from 6 p.m. to 10/11 p.m. are $12 each. Saturday, September 14, the grape stomp will be held from 11 a.m. to 10/11 p.m. and tickets are $25. If you're a wine lover like me, you can even buy tickets for the whole weekend for $35. You can read more details and buy tickets here.

The winery also has its own restaurant and tavern, as well as a nine-hole golf course that doesn't have a dress code.

If you want to make a day of checking out some Idaho wineries, we have a list of five to visit before summer ends here.