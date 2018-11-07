Winter Rates in Effect at Idaho Power Campgrounds

Like cold-weather camping?

If you said yes, you might like this news: winter rates at Idaho Power Co. campgrounds, such as at CJ Strike Reservoir, are now in effect.

That means lower rates.

"Winter camping rates are typically half of the summer rates for Idaho Power’s campgrounds in Hells Canyon and at C.J. Strike Reservoir," reads information from the utility company. "Camping at Swan Falls and Moonshine Mine (near Richland, Oregon) are free year-round."

Be aware, however, that water has been shut off at the Hells Canyon and C.J. Strike campgrounds, so campers should bring their own, the company said.

To reserve a campsites, visit online at idahopower.com/recreation , or call 844-472-7275.