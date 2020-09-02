UPDATE: State Police say the rightful owners of the puppy have been located after they reported the animal stolen earlier from a Nampa home. ISP is still wanting to find out who had taken the puppy. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Tips can be anonymous and also made online at 343cops.com, or leave a tip using the "P3 Tips" app for your mobile device.

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is trying to determine if a puppy was thrown from a moving car on Interstate 84 in west Idaho Wednesday afternoon.

According to ISP, a witness who had stopped to help the shitzu puppy flagged down a passing trooper. The witness claimed to have seen the puppy being tossed from the vehicle, which she could not identify. The incident happened in the westbound lanes of I-84 in Nampa. The local animal control picked up the animal and took it to the West Valley Humane Society to be checked out.

The little 10 month old puppy only had road rash and otherwise is going to be fine, according to ISP. The woman who witnessed the incident said she would adopt the little dog if the original owners don't claim the animal. ISP is asking anyone who might also have seen anything to call them and leave a tip, which can be done anonymously, by calling Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, or online at 343cops.com.