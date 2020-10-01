Wolf Hunters Could Get $1,000 For Wolf Harvest

The Foundation for Wildlife Management has been operating a wolf harvest campaign since 2012 and it is back this year. If you are a wolf hunter or trapper, you could get paid up to $1,000 for your harvest and you keep the pelt.

According to the Foundation For Wildlife Management, Idaho Fish and Game needs some help managing wolf populations which can cause some serious issues for elk and other big game.

You can sign up at f4wm.org and if you can harvest a wolf you may be able to get the money. Also according to the Foundation for Wildlife Management, the number one killer of Idaho wolves is actually other wolves, which is mind blowing to me.

Wolves scare me, they are also very very mean. They kill for sport, they cause problems for farmers and their livestock and they are just evil. I am not going to be one of those crazy people that go out and hunt wolves just like I am not that crazy person that goes out and hunts bear.

I am all for people helping with the wolf population because I would rather have more big game for me to hunt than big game they hunt and waste. The website also says that it is not a bounty, it is a reimbursement program. You can read all the details here.