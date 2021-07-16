Woman Dies Following Shootout with Nampa Police

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a 51-year-old Nampa woman died at a Treasure Valley hospital following a shootout with police Friday afternoon. According to the Nampa Police Department, the woman had pointed and fired a gun at police officers after a pursuit at around 12:22 p.m. Officers returned fire, striking the woman. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Nampa Police said in a brief statement Friday that officers were responding to a report of a trespasser on the 3800 Block of Teakwood Drive. When officers arrived they found the woman parked in the driveway of the residence. They discovered she had multiple warrants out for arrest and asked to get out of her car multiple times. Instead, when one officer tried to open the door to her car she sped away and hit a patrol car.

Officers followed her to the 500 block of Mulberry Loop, where the shooting happened. The Idaho State Police is leading the Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force in the investigation.

