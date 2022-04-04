Woman Flown From Twin Falls after Being Hit by Minivan
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old woman had to be flown to an eastern Idaho hospital after she was hit by a minivan as she started to get into her pickup Saturday afternoon in Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls Police, the woman was hit at around 3:17 p.m. on Maurice Street as she was getting into her Ford F-150 pickup. A young juvenile male was also struck while at the side of the pickup, he was treated and later released. Police said a minivan driven by a 48-year-old woman sideswiped the pickup. Air St. Luke's was called in and landed at Harmon Park to transport the woman to the hospital. A female juvenile passenger was in the pickup that was unharmed. Twin Falls Police said the woman driving the minivan was cited for distracted driving and careless driving.