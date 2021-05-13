Air St. Luke’s Lands in Twin Falls Park Following House Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Air St. Luke's landed in a Twin Falls city park after a fire in a home Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were called out at around 6:45 p.m. for a medical emergency and possible structure fire on the 200 Block of Elm Street.

When firefighters arrived they found patient who needed to be airlifted to the hospital. Crews also made sure the house wasn't on fire and ventilated out the smoke. A landing zone was set up at Harmon Park for Air St. Luke's to land and pickup the patient. Twin Falls Police assisted with the traffic and crowd control.

