Woman Stabbed, Suspect Dead in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Boise Police say they are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday that left a woman with serious injuries and the suspect dead.

Boise officers were called to an apartment a little after 7 a.m. Saturday on Federal Way to a stabbing in progress. Neighbors had reported seeing the victim and hearing screams. The adult female was found outside her home badly injured and was quickly sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The nearby apartments were evacuated for safety reasons and evidence collection. Officers learned the suspect had gone into another apartment and refused to come out, prompting a response by the Boise Police Department's Special Operations Unit. Officers with the unit entered the apartment and found the suspect with what appeared to be a self-inflicted wounds.

The victim was in stable condition recovering from several stab wounds. The investigation is ongoing.

