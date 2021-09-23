Woman Who Ran Out of Gas Struck and Killed on I-84 Near Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A woman who ran out of gas in her SUV along the interstate east of Boise was struck and killed late Wednesday night. Kala Blush, 54, was on Interstate 84 about six miles east of Boise when she was hit by a newer GMC pickup driven by David McZegle, 60, of Tuttle, Oklahoma at just before midnight, according to Idaho State Police. Blush, of Boise, had ran out of fuel in her Ford Explorer and was pulled to the side of the road when she entered the lane of travel on foot, according to ISP.

