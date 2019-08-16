Woman’s Body Recovered from Snake River Canyon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Rescue crews recovered a body from the Snake River Canyon Thursday evening near Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, the person has been identified as a woman from the Treasure Valley area. The coroner said the incident is still under investigation, but it is a possible suicide.

According to Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson, the body was discovered shortly before 5 p.m. east of the shopping strip along the canyon. Twin Falls Fire Department and Twin Falls County Search and Rescue helped recover the body. The investigation is ongoing.