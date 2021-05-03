Work Begins on 2-Phased Reconstruction of Highway Through Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on a two-part construction project on Idaho Highway 75 has started and is expected to last through the summer.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced work on pedestrian ramps and crossings and is the first phase of the project. Work will take place between Fox Acres Road and Cobblestone Lane. The second phase will involves rehabilitation of the roadway, which is expected to start in July.

The ramps will be updated to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards. ITD contractors will work on one intersection at a time to reduce the impact on pedestrians. Crews will take a break during the July 4 holiday.

A public meeting will be held for the second phase of the project to share what businesses and residents can plan on as construction is ongoing. “We understand that the City of Hailey is a renowned tourist destination and we will be working closely with our crews to reduce impacts to the community as much as possible,” ITD Project Manager Steve Hunter said in a prepared statement. Hunter said the weather at this time is not ideal for the second phase to get underway.

ITD said the project is being done by Knife River at the cost of $3.4 million dollars.

