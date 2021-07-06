Work Begins on South Hankins Road in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Work has started on a project to replace the roadway on South Hankins Road in Twin Falls.

According to the city of Twin Falls, crews will start working on a section of the roadway between Kimberly Road and the Perrine Coulee, the canal near Eldridge Avenue. The work area is expected to be completely closed to traffic at least two times this summer. One was to start on July 5, between Kimberly Road and Eldridge Avenue, signs will be posted to direct traffic. The second is expected in mid-August and will close South Hankins between Eldridge Avenue and 3700 North.

Crews will remove the ageing asphalt and replace it with concrete. Included in the project is the rehabilitation of the railroad crossing. Work is planned to be wrapped up by late-September.

Get our free mobile app