Work on I-84 Between Jerome and Twin Falls Begins

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Roadwork between Twin Falls and Jerome starts this week on section of interstate that is in need of rehabilitation work.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced Western Construction will begin working on temporary crossover lanes to move traffic from one side of Interstate-84 to the other started Monday. A temporary ramp will also be made at Exit 173 to keep traffic moving during the major construction phase of the project. The first part of the project should last until July then, once the crossover and ramp is finished, the main rehabilitation project will start.

Planners say this project is getting an early start. "This project was originally scheduled to begin in 2022,” said ITD South-central Idaho Project Manager Brock Dillé in a prepared statement. “Due to efficiencies and cost-savings throughout the department, ITD was able to expedite this high priority route in order to provide a better highway for commercial and passenger vehicles two years earlier than anticipated.”

Travelers will be moved over onto a single lane for each direction of travel during construction with reduced speeds in the area. The seven mile stretch of construction will end up being smoother and safer according to ITD planners.