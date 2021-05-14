Work on Idaho 25 West of Paul Set to Start

PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A state highway between the interstate and the city of Paul is scheduled to begin next week.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced work to resurface eight miles of Idaho Highway 25 from the Interstate 84 interchange to Paul will begin on May 17 at exit 201, also known as the Kasota Exist. The exit will be closed for about ten days starting on May 18, while crews work underneath the interstate. Drivers will need to use Exits 194 or 208.

“Closing the ramps and a small section of ID-25 underneath the interstate will allow our crews to safely and efficiently complete work in the area,” ITD Project Manager Sam Purser said. “This project will provide a better driving surface for motorists and help extend the life of the roadway.”

Repaving on ID-25 will reduce traffic down to one lane in the construction zones. Work hours will be Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. When crews are not working all lanes of travel will be open. Repaving will last until August, according to ITD. See graphic below:

