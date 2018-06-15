Work to Resume on Portion of Highway 24 Near Rupert

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX) – Expect to see more orange starting Monday along a portion of Idaho Highway 24 north of Rupert.

Traffic will be reduced during working hours to one lane as work resumes on the highway. The Idaho Transportation Department says the project this year is larger than it was in 2017, but it is slated to be completed by the end of summer.

The project includes rebuilding the base of the highway, paving and sealcoating.

Traffic through the work zone will be reduced to one lane during work hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday. Flaggers will be in place and motorists may encounter minor delays, ITD says. Drivers should expect reduced speeds throughout the project and watch for crews.