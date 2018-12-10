Would You Stop At This Christmas Light Display Set To Baby Shark

It is an annoying song but so darn catchy - and that's the worst part since it will get stuck in your head and ruin your Christmas. I'm talking about the Baby Shark song, which actually has ties to Idaho . Somebody thought it would be a good idea to set their Christmas light display to the song. Is that a festive idea or a Grinch move?

I guess you could look at the lights with the volume off and then it would be OK. Or you could check out some local Magic Valley lights that are hopefully not set to the Baby Shark song. You could check out the Barth Holiday Light Show in Kimberly.