WOW! Idaho Legislators Say They Can Save You a Whopping $1.25

I’m trying to find a benefit for this one. You can see what I’m talking about by clicking here. State Senator Brandon Shippy, a Republican from the Treasure Valley, wants to save older Idahoans a buck-25 a year. Now I can buy that boat I always wanted! Old timers are required to renew a driver’s license every four years. That’s going to be me in a few short years.

I realize there’s an old saying from Ben Franklin that a penny saved is a penny earned. However, I probably have five bucks of change in a cup holder in a car or scattered on my kitchen counter. Some days, when I empty the clean laundry from the washing machine, I have plenty of change scattered along the bottom of the barrel.

I was under the impression we needed more tax relief. Instead, we get pocket change.

This bill would allow sponsors to go to senior centers and crow about the big favor they did for us. Maybe we can hand them a roll of nickels for the next campaign because we’re so delighted with the relief they’ve provided.

Legislators passed half of the roughly 750 bills they considered last year. The public can’t keep up with the pace. This year the numbers will be similar. In a limited period. What do we get? Pocket change.

Not that I’ve ever taken most of these people seriously, but we’ve descended into farce. All the big promises of the last campaign have resulted in a buck-25! This is a joke.

