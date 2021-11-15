WWE Superstars Coming To Boise Arena For One Night Only

For those who like televised wrestling, the World Wrestling Entertainment to be more specific, mark your calendars because for one night only a bunch of WWE superstars are going to be performing in Boise for one night only.

WWE event details

The show will be on Sunday, February 6th starting at 5 pm at the ExtraMile Arena in Boise. According to the ExtraMile Arena Facebook page, this is the first time that the WWE superstars have come to Boise.

Ticket Information

Tickets go on presale Wednesday, November 17th at 10 am through Thursday, November 18th at 10 pm. To get the presale tickets the code is LIVE2022. All tickets are going to be available on Friday, November 19th at 10 am. It looks like tickets start at $15 dollars and you should get them through Ticketmaster.

More Information

It appears this show will likely be a house show which means it likely won't be televised. That does not mean that the show isn't going to be a lot of fun, in fact, it might make it more fun because they don't have to worry about as many restrictions. They have not made the announcement of which superstars are going to be there that night. I am sure more information will become available as the tour gets closer. This particular show is part of their "Road to Wrestlemania" tour.

I haven't watched wrestling in so long I don't recognize any of these wrestlers but I am sure it is going to be a blast for anyone who decides to go.

