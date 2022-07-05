Yellowstone National Park is a treasure that many people love to frequent. It is always busy and there are some amazing sights to see. But, I do say many people, not all people. Some people have given Yellowstone National Park some terrible reviews online and they are hilarious. I am really hoping some of them are jokes.

1 Star: Wasted Trip

Allan said the trip was a complete waste because a snow storm came through and the park had to close for two days. All travel was restricted. They were allowed in the park for the final day they were there but they didn't have time to stop and see the sights. He also said that the park employees were rude and disagreeable.

While I can't comment on the employees being jerks, I can say that I don't think it is Yellowstone's fault that the snowstorm happened and they had to close. I would call that an unfortunate circumstance. But that's just me.

1 Star: Traffic and Smell

CS from Flagstaff hated the traffic jam that was caused by people checking out elk in the distance. And apparently, during the traffic jam, park rangers didn't try to move the elk so traffic could go by and let this person get to a restaurant before everything closed. The next complaint was the smell. "...people could install some air wicks or something..." Sorry that nature smelled. That is the sulfur from the ridiculously hot water pools all around you.

1 Star: Traffic And Wild Fire

Julieanna is upset it took them days to drive there to deal with traffic and construction. They had to turn around at Old Faithful. And to top it all off, there was a huge fire and so the campers were evacuated and there were no hotel rooms. How dare you Yellowstone.

1 Star Geysers

I think this one is satire but you never know. Roy said he tried to park his smart car in the geysers and now the car is wet. And there were furries. I don't know what that means.

1 Star: Worst Place Ever

Kat says the park is nothing grand there are mountains, trees, and lakes, but nothing spectacular. The geysers are unique but underwhelming. Apparently, they look so much better in pictures and if you want to see them, boil a pot of water at home. Also, no cell service. Dang nature. She suggests you come with friends not family because you are going to be stuck in a prehistoric world with nothing to do, so go with people you like. I guess we know how she feels about her family.

1 Star: No yellow stones

Again, I am hoping this is satire. Matthew said there was not a single yellow stone. He drove all the way from Virginia and didn't see a yellow stone. He was also disappointed he couldn't pet the bison because they tried to trample him. Shame shame.

1 Star: Boring

This one is simple. "Yes! OMG! Welcome to the most boring national park in the US. How is this number 1?! Please explain. Thank You!" I don't think Debra will return any time soon.

1 Star: Mud And Geysers

This one states there is nothing but bison and tourists. They didn't see elk and it is a long drive to get there without seeing anything but mud pots and geysers.

1 Star: Staff Turned Off Geysers

They state the staff ruined their experience because they did not turn Old Faithful on at the time they stated they would. It was an hour late and they had to go get dinner and missed it. Rude employees. Umm, I am not sure they know how nature works.

