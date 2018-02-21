You Might Be Eligible for Property Tax Relief

Idaho has a property tax reduction program for which you might qualify.

The program reduces property taxes on an eligible homeowner’s primary Idaho residence and up to 1 acre of land by as much as $1,320, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission.

“Many homeowners think you have to be 65 before you can apply,” said Pam Waters, coordinator of the program. “But that’s not the case. You may be eligible at any age if you meet certain criteria.”

According to the commission, you must be in one of the following categories:

Recognized as disabled by the Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Board, Federal Civil Service, a public employee retirement system not covered by these agencies, or by Veterans Affairs

Widow(er)

Blind

Fatherless or motherless child under 18 years old

Former prisoner of war

Age 65 or older

Applications are available online , which you must file with your county assessor by Tuesday, April 17.