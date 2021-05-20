Meridian Man Killed When Semi Runs Light, Arizona Man Charged

EAGLE, Idaho(KLIX)-A 22-year-old man was killed when a semi-truck ran a red light in Eagle Wednesday resulting in the arrest of an Arizona man.

Ada County Sheriff's Office

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Cecilio Eliut Camacho-Montoya is facing felony vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence following the crash at the intersection of Idaho Highway 55 and 44 at around 8:40 p.m. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim as 22-year-old Connor Holcomb of Meridian.

According to the sheriff's office, Camacho-Montoya allegedly was headed south on Idaho 55 and ran a red light at a high rate of speed when he struck Holcomb's Ford pickup, who was headed east. After the impact the semi split apart and hit concrete barriers before it stopped. Holcomb had been thrown from the pickup and taken to Saint Alphonsus Eagle health Plaza where he was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies could detect the smell of alcohol on Camacho-Montoya's breath and conducted a field sobriety test which registered a .22 blood alcohol content level. Anything over a blood alcohol content level of .04 for anyone with a commercial driver's license is illegal. Camacho-Montoya was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail.

