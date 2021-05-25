Young Grizzly Bear Sighting Confirmed Near Salmon

SALMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials confirmed video recorded in 2020 near Salmon is that of a young roaming grizzly bear rarely seen in the area.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, video provided to the department by a sportsman in the spring of 2020 is indeed that of a sub-adult male grizzly. Idaho Fish and Game verified the video and the location was on the Continental Divide southeast of Salmon. Officials said in a statement that the same bear is likely not in the area anymore. Sub-adult males are known to travel long distances at times.

Idaho Fish and Game said it is possible for grizzly bears to wonder into areas they are not usually seen. Most of the grizzly bear populations in Idaho are located in the Panhandle region and the Yellowstone National Park area in the eastern part of the state.

Idaho Fish and Game said people should be mindful of bears in Idaho and provided these tips:

Keep a clean camp. Pick up garbage and store it along with all food in a closed vehicle or in plastic bags tied high between two trees, at least 100 yards from the sleeping area and at least 10 feet off the ground and 4 four feet out from either tree. Food can also be stored in an approved bear-proof food container. Never keep food in your tent.

Do not bury food scraps, pour out cooking grease, or leave anything that might be tasty on the ground or in a fire pit. Also, store barbecue grills or other smelly cooking gear inside your vehicle or within a sealed container. Bears have a tremendous sense of smell and they are nosy by nature.

If you see a bear, watch it from a distance and leave it alone.

For more information on Idaho’s bears, call your nearest regional Fish and Game office or visit the department’s bear identification webpage.

Get our free mobile app