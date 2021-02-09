Your Stimulus Check is Really a Chinese Wealth Transfer

A fellow called my radio show and asked what poor Americans will do when the government checks finally come to an end. Then he answered his own question and explained they’ll forage and target their neighbors. Eventually, the bill comes due for government debt and the most basic social services end.

We’re being played. This is a link to a lengthy read by journalist Lee Smith. He’s writing at the publication Tablet. You may not agree with all of his conclusions but he’s reached the point where he identifies America’s elites and how they would just as soon you go away. Because the elites are tools of China. You’re simply a commodity. And one with declining value. China remains a source of cheap labor and can enrich our coastal overlords. Until the coastal folks realize they’re nothing more than vassals of China.

Our oligarchs live by a different set of rules as we learned over the last 11 months of pandemic emergencies.

I’ve heard it said as Americans moved west they supplied alcohol and bare subsistence to the indigenous tribes. In a hope the tribes would simply die away and leave behind the land. Is it similar to life in flyover country today, which is beset with meth and heroin plagues?

For the time being we can be distracted by periodic checks from Washington. These will then be spent on cheap Chinese goods. The banker loans our government the money and we send it back to the banker. Quite the massive wealth transfer!

Smith made an appearance this week on Tucker Carlson Tonight on the Fox News Channel. You can check out the video of the conversation by clicking this link.

One other link to share. This one from Pravda-on-the-Potomac. It seems we’re going to be forced to live a primitive lifestyle (if we live) to save the planet from roasting. Are the Asian economic tigers going to do the same? Oh, and the South China Morning Post is reporting global warming began before the Industrial Age.