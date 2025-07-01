July brings us some considerable global warming. For all the liberals who may read this, I’ll be fair and say that next week is going to be considerably warmer than January. We’re looking at some triple-digit highs by the middle of next week, and despite some clouds, it’s expected to remain very dry. Not that we won’t see a pop-up thunderstorm or two over the first couple of weeks of the month.

Where's the Global Warming Talk?

Is Idaho hotter than it was in the past? A former coworker grew up in Buhl 50 years ago. He once told me that his memories were of it being cold (though winter is mild in the high desert) for months, and then suddenly it was 100 degrees every day.

Former Jerome County Commissioner Roger Morley told me last year that if you’re following records, the heat isn’t the issue. It’s the moisture. Southern Idaho has been getting gradually drier over the last 45 years, however. We may be in a cycle, and something that you wouldn’t call permanent. Very few people were doing measurements before 1900.

Every Generation Fears the Apocalypse

The panhandle has been dry for the last couple of years. I don’t believe a trend is destiny, and I also believe it would be human folly to think you can abruptly change weather and/or climate.

Lefty will insist that climate and weather are separate. A foot and an inch are different, but 12 makes up the other. The idea that we’re all going to give up driving, live in high-rise apartments, and walk everywhere we need to go simply won't work in the American West, and if you want your AI fueled toys to work, we need to fuel the planet on more than sunshine, wind, and flatulence. Though the last two are possibly redundant.

It does look like climate alarmism has petered out. Now give me some shade and a lemonade!

